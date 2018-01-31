Residents react to announcement of Carson’s closing Circle Centre location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 24-Hour News 8 spoke with shoppers outside the Circle Centre Carson’s location Wednesday afternoon.

“I bought a 30 dollar shirt for six bucks,” said Robert Cheaeem, explaining why he likes Carson’s.

However, shopping at Carson’s downtown will soon be obsolete.

On Wednesday, Bon-Ton announced it is closing Carson’s 47 locations in the country, including the store at Circle Centre Mall.

Back in 2014, the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission struck a deal with Carson Pirie Scott to reduce rent for the store by $300,000 annually through Jan. 31, 2018.

Simon Property Group currently owns the mall; however, it has not released a statement on Carson’s or what could possibly fill its space.

24-Hour News 8, reached out to Visit Indy this afternoon about the loss of Carson’s. The welcoming center released the following statement from Chris Gahl:

We are confident in Simon’s ability to continue to reinvent what an urban mall looks like for our visitors and residents alike. Moreover, we are confident in their longstanding commitment to our community.”

This is not the first time Circle Centre has lost anchor. On July 31, 2011, Nordstrom, one of the mall’s first tenants closed its doors.