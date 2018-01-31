Rushville pastor at center of child molestation charges arrested for trespassing

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Rushville pastor who has previously been charged with child molestation was arrested along with his wife for trespassing Monday.

The incident happened when 72-year-old Garry Evans and his wife 70-year-old Gay Evans came to the residence of a woman in the 400 block of North Main Street looking for a family member that they believed to be inside the home.

The woman then told the two that they were not welcome on the property. The couple reportedly refused to leave and demanded to speak to who they were looking for. The woman then went to retreive a firearm after she felt threatened by the couple. She told the couple to leave again, and had Gay attempt to take the gun away from her.

After the woman locked herself inside the residence, she observed Garry and Gay looking into a vehicle that was on the property. She then proceeded to chase the couple away from the property with a baseball bat.

The couple were soon found and placed into custody. Garry Evans faces one charge of criminal trespass while his wife faces charges of trespass and resisting arrest after officials said she became “verbally abusive and physically resistant” toward officers.

Officials said the woman who filed the police report has received threatening messages and calls stemming from the arrests of the Garry and Gay.

As last reported, Garry is still listed as the pastor at Rushville Baptist Temple Church despite facing multiple counts of child molestation and solicitation charges.

Evans was accused of molesting three girls in ages 3 to 7.

He later had to be brought to an Indianapolis hospital after attempting to take his own life in November.

According to online records, Evans has a jury trial scheduled for March 20 in connection to those charges.