State Senate panel advances bill that would allow guns in churches in more circumstances

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — An Indiana Senate panel has advanced a bill that would allow churches to let people to carry guns in more circumstances.

The measure by Republican Sen. Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis was approved 5-2 Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sandlin told 24-Hour News 8 that the bill will mainly affect churches that have a school on their property.

It’s currently a felony to carry a handgun in church if the church is located on the grounds of a school and the person carrying the gun lacks permission from the school.

Sandlin’s bill would allow people to carry guns when attending a church service if they have a permit and permission from the church.

“Homeland Security has warned churches that they’re the next big target for terrorism,” Sandlin said. “So, if you walk into a church, and you’re by yourself unarmed, and you don’t have that opportunity to provide for yourself and your family, what we’re trying to do is give them the opportunity, if that’s the desire that they have.”

Some are skeptical of the bill.

“We don’t necessarily approve of guns in schools. We want to make sure that our children are safe,” said Beth Sprunger on Moms Demand Action. “We don’t think everyone and anyone should be able to walk into a school with a gun.”

Sandlin says his bill wouldn’t apply to schools that lease space to churches. He also added that the bill could be amended upon second reading.