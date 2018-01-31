Tipton inmate facing child molestation charges

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — A jailed Tipton man will now face additional charges in connection to child molesting.

Police received information that 29-year-old Johnathon Parsley was involved in other illegal activities prior to being incarcerated at Tipton County Jail.

Detectives served Parsley a warrant for the alleged misconduct at the jail and he was promptly arrested.

Parlsey faces charges of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age and child molesting, fondling or touching with a child under 14 years of age.