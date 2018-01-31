Weather Kid of the Week: Reagan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is “Weather Kid of the Week,” offering an opportunity for all youths interested in weather to show Indy their skills.

This week, Reagan, a 4th grader at Cloverdale Elementary School, dropped by our studios to show Indy her talents.

Reagan also told us how she prefers snowy weather.

Is there a kid you know that would like to take the challenge? Email Stephanie at stephanie.mead@wishtv.com.