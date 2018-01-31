WISH Patrol helps young Cubs fan meet his hero

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ryan Keating, 13, spent years in and out of hospitals.

At a young age, he was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. To battle through it, he found inspiration in the story of one of his biggest sports heroes.

It took months of phone calls and emails, but the WISH Patrol found a way to connect Ryan and his hero with an unforgettable trip to Chicago.

