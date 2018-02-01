Amtrak train bound from Indianapolis hits truck in northwest Indiana

DYER, Ind. (WISH) — An Amtrak train northbound from Indianapolis struck a truck, injuring the driver, according to a man aboard the train and local fire department authorities.

Rich Corbin of Indianapolis said passengers were told no one on the train was hurt and the man in the truck was alive. They also were told the train remained on the tracks. The trip to Chicago resumed between 6 and 7 p.m.

Amtrak’s Cardinal train left Indianapolis for Chicago at 1 p.m. Its Indianapolis departure was delayed seven hours Thursday morning because the Cardinal had been blocked by the cleanup of the site of the West Virginia Amtrak crash Wednesday that involved a number of members of Congress on the way to a retreat. The Cardinal travels from New York to Chicago.

Dyer fire authorities said the crash happened about 3:25 p.m. near 77th and Calumet avenues, about 125 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The truck was driven by a 29-year-old Dyer resident, who was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The crash left the truck in a ditch beside the tracks. Fire authorities also said no one on the train was injured.