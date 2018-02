Get ready for some adorable pups to take the field! Pet Pals Patty Spitler had the chance to chat with Puppy Bowl XIV “Rufferee” Dan Schachner, Rufferee. Take a listen!

This year’s Puppy Bowl premieres Sunday, February 4th 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Animal Planet.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.animalplanet.com/tv-shows/puppy-bowl/

www.petpalstv.com