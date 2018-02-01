Aphrodisiacs in the kitchen

Get “in the mood” with these tasty treats that are known to be aphrodisiacs! Capital City Kitchen’s Valerie Vanderpool shows us how to make our Valentine’s Day just a little more sweet!



Mexican Hot Chocolate Soup

1½ cups heavy cream

¼ tsp. cinnamon

1 dried ancho chilies, broken to let seeds out

2 Tablespoons cup sugar

3 oz. semi-sweet chocolate

1 tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

Combine cream, cinnamon, chilies & sugar in a heavy sauce pan& bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat & let sit for 30 minutes to steep; strain.

Add chocolate, salt & cayenne & whisk gently over low heat until chocolate is completely melted.

To learn more, visit www.capcitykitchen.com.