Ball State fraternities see ban on social gatherings lifted

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A three-month prohibition against social gatherings hosted by fraternities at Ball State University is being lifted as previously planned.

Officials in October announced that more than a dozen fraternities wouldn’t have events until Jan. 31. The Star Press reports the prohibition on events with or without alcohol has been lifted for 12 fraternities and one other is expected to get the ban lifted soon.

Kay Bales, vice president for student affairs, said Wednesday in a message to the campus community “there was a sharp drop in reports filed by the Office of Greek Life related to alcohol, fighting, hazing, excessive noise or sexual misconduct” during the last three months.

The ban was announced after officials said they were seeing behavior that wasn’t consistent with the university’s standards.