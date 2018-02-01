Chill arrives tonight, weekend snow?

After a mild day Wednesday, a blast of cold air arrives tonight.

THIS EVENING: Skies will gradually clear out as colder, arctic air spills in and dries out the atmosphere. This will drop temps quickly and wind chill values will reach the low single digits by late evening.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop to the single digits in most places, and wind chill values will drop below zero.

FRIDAY: The good news is that we should see quite a bit of sunshine. The bad news, it will be cold! Highs will only reach the low to mid 20s!

SNOW THIS WEEKEND? A few scattered snow showers could fall on Saturday, but I don’t expect accumulation on Saturday. Overnight Saturday into Sunday a steadier and light snow will arrive Sunday. This does not look to be a big snow maker, but I would say right now, a 1-3 inch total can be expected across central Indiana, trending towards the lower end at the moment. We will update the forecast again tomorrow.

ACTIVE 8-DAY FORECAST: Monday will be quiet and cold, the next storm system arrives Tuesday. This could be a mess of rain, ice and snow, then changing to snow through Wednesday morning. We will keep you posted on the progress of the system. More snow showers arrive Thursday.