Crashing temperatures this afternoon

Warmest part of the day will be this morning with temperatures near 40° and mainly cloudy skies. Winds are going to shift out of the NW as a cold front moves in which will bring in much colder air throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s by dinner time and will continue to fall overnight with clearing skies.Lows tonight will get brutally cold falling into the single digits with wind chill factors near or slightly below 0.

After the cold front passes it brings a much colder air for Friday but bright and sunny skies! Highs in the mid 20s throughout the day. BIG changes for this weekend with a fast moving system that will bring accumulating snow! Saturday we will warm up to the mid 30s with a gradual increase in clouds. By early afternoon snow showers move in and remain scattered throughout the afternoon and through the evening. Sunday expect to see snow showers continue with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers kick out by the afternoon and when it’s all said and done a good 1-3″ of snow will blanket the area.

A brief brake from the snow showers Monday with highs a bit cooler only topping out in upper 20s. The next potent system arrives Tuesday with a mix and snow with locations snow and rain line a bit uncertain. Stay tuned for the latest on that system.