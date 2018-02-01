Donnelly, Rokita file for US Senate race, join Messer and Braun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) – There are now officially four candidates in the race for United States Senate.

This comes after Democrat Joe Donnelly officially filed paperwork for re-election, seeking to hold onto his seat in Congress.

Donnelly wasn’t the only candidate to make it official Thursday morning. Indiana’s congressman from the fourth district, Todd Rokita, also formally entered the race.

Rokita, a Republican, will not be Indiana’s only sitting Republican congressman in the race. Sixth District Congressman Luke Messer delivered his paperwork Wednesday as did former state Rep. Mike Braun.

Three other Republican candidates are currently well short of the needed signatures ahead of the Feb. 9 filing deadline.

Donnelly, currently the lone Democrat in the race, will face off in November against the winner of Indiana’s May Republican primary.

Elected in 2012, Donnelly defeated former State Treasury Republican Richard Mourdock.