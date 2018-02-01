Indiana distributing overdose antidote kits to 34 counties

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Health says 95 first responder agencies in 34 rural counties will receive opioid overdose antidote kits.

The agency announced Wednesday it’s awarding $127,000 in funding to provide nearly 3,400 naloxone kits and training to the first responders.

It says the funding comes from a $3.2 million federal grant to the Health Department in October. It selected rural counties with higher emergency room visits for overdoses, a greater number of opioid prescriptions and a lower reported use of naloxone by first responders.

The first responders receiving the kits are in Adams, Cass, Clinton, Crawford, Decatur, DeKalb, Dubois, Fayette, Grant, Greene, Henry, Huntington, Jackson, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lawrence, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Noble, Parke, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Starke, Steuben, Tipton, Wabash, Wayne and Union counties.