Man in critical condition after shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 40 block of Hendricks Place.

After arriving on scene, a man was discovered shot on the parch of a residence.

The male victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this point.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.