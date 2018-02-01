Man in critical condition after shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s near east side.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 40 block of Hendricks Place.
After arriving on scene, a man was discovered shot on the parch of a residence.
The male victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this point.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.