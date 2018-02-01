Mayor says business portal will help Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Greenwood announced a step toward making it easier for people to start their own business.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers announced Thursday during his State of the City address that a business portal developed by the state is being rolled out to make it easier for local business owners to grow, put up new signs or move.

The portal, called INBiz, was developed by the office of the Indiana secretary of state.

Myers said the portal is huge for Greenwood.

“INBiz is a one-stop portal, internet-based, so that you can open up your business, pretty much online. It used to be that you have to go in, go to multiple offices, it took a lot of time and a lot of red tape. Now it’s opened up, you can go online, the secretary of state’s office, department of revenue, workforce development, you can do it all one time,” Myers said.