Noblesville man faces charges after assault, robbery in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police detectives said Thursday night they have arrested a 35-year-old Noblesville man in connection to a reported assault and robbery.

Anthony S. Williams II was charged with robbery, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, battery, pointing a firearm, theft, dealing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, police said in a news release.

Early Wednesday morning, Fishers police responded to a call of a man claiming to have been assaulted and robbed at a home in the 12300 block of Steelers Boulevard in the Bristols neighborhood, near 126th Street and Hoosier Road. The man had injuries that were considered not to be life-threatening. Before he was taken to a hospital, he told police that name of the man who beat and robbed him.

“The victim reported he was visiting with some friends at a home on Steelers Blvd. The victim believed the homeowner invited the suspect inside. Shortly thereafter the suspect attacked the victim,” the news release said.

The news release did not identify the victim.

Williams remained in the Hamilton County Jail on Thursday night, online records show. He was formally charged Thursday in Hamilton Circuit Court.