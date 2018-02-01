Police seek help locating Indianapolis man with autism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 35-year-old man missing since Wednesday.

Police described Matthew Starr as a white male who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. They say Starr is missing from a residence in the 6500 block of Cross Key Drive.

Starr has been diagnosed with mild intellectual disabilities, autism, seizures and schizophrenia, according to police.

According to police, Starr is required to have living arrangement support provided to him.

Staff at Residential Services Inc. said Starr’s cognitive function is that of a 12-year-old and they are concerned about him not taking his medication.

Police ask that you call 317-471-0750 or 317-722-9280 if you have any information on Starr’s whereabouts.