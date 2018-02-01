Prepping for your Super Bowl party

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – There are only a few days left until Super Bowl 52 will kick off. Millions of people are expected to tune in to watch and many will also host parties.

Rick Hopkins is the Food and Beverage Director at Market District in Carmel. He said when it comes to hosting parties, variety is key. He said it is important to have different flavors and options for all taste buds, including the meat and non-meat eaters.

Ahead of the game, Market District will host an inaugural chili cook-off with Red Gold and Indiana Grown.

The finalists will compete on Saturday for a grand prize of a $100 Market District gift card, pressure cooker and a ticket to the World Food Championships, which is the largest competition in food sport.

The competition will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday Feb. 3. Chili samples will also be served throughout the day at the store.

A few of the chili recipes can be found here.

In addition to the chili cook-off, the store has an End Zone Entertainment Island where you can customize macaroni and cheese, chicken wings and build your own pizza to take home and have for your watch party or weekend event.