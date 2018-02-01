What’s on Indy stages this weekend

Plenty to see in the performance world this month! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares what’s happening on Indy stages.
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Clowes Memorial Hall
Through Feb. 4
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Actors Theatre of Indiana
Feb. 2 – 18
“Sweat”
Phoenix Theatre
Feb. 9 – March 4
“Sense & Sensibility”
Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
Feb. 2 – 17
Lonestar
The Palladium
Feb. 2
Dublin Irish Dance
The Palladium
Feb. 3
thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets call The Cat at (317) 750-2484 or by reserve tickets by email at willwood@thecattheatre.com. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/tomalvarez.