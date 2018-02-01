What’s on Indy stages this weekend

Plenty to see in the performance world this month! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares what’s happening on Indy stages.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Clowes Memorial Hall

Through Feb. 4

butlerartscenter.org

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Actors Theatre of Indiana

Feb. 2 – 18

thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Sweat”

Phoenix Theatre

Feb. 9 – March 4

phoenixtheatre.org

“Sense & Sensibility”

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Feb. 2 – 17

thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

Lonestar

The Palladium

Feb. 2

thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

Dublin Irish Dance

The Palladium

Feb. 3

thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

