60-year-old man arrested for rape, incest and child molestation

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 60-year-old man has been arrested on multiple counts of child molestation, rape, and incest, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Department Cpt. Tom Pullins said Douglas Hunt Jr., 60, Lynn, admitted to several accusations against him. Detectives received a report of a child molestation on Jan. 29 and Hunt was identified as the suspect, according to Pullins.

Pullins said police looked for Hunt but learned he was a truck driver and out-of-state.

Thursday, police located Hunt in his truck on S.R. 67 near I-69 in Daleville, just east of Anderson. He was taken into custody and interviewed by police.

Hunt faces 10 preliminary counts of child molestation, five preliminary counts of rape and a preliminary count of incest.

Pullins did not provide information about the number of potential victims or their ages, or if all the preliminary charges are related to one potential victim.

No other details were available.

Hunt is being held without bond in the Randolph County Jail.