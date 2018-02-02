Eagles, Pats fans in Indy looking for places to watch the Big Game have options

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – If you’re an Eagles fan or a Patriots fan living in Indy, fear not, you are not alone. There are others like you living in Indianapolis.

On Sunday for the Big Game, the sandwich shop Hoagies and Hops located inside Flat12 Brewing will be open and ready for any Eagles fan that wants to party. Also for those rare Patriots fans, the Tavern on South West street, just down the road from Lucas Oil stadium will be hosting New England fans.

Hoagies and Hops owner Kristina Mazza moved out to Indiana in 2007 to be closer to her parents. She and her husband quickly realized that they missed the delis and hoagie shops that they grew up living in southeast Pennsylvania. She uses only bread coming from south Jersey, meat, pickles and chips coming from Philly and the heart of Pennsylvanian dutch country. She says she thinks the Eagles will win the Superbowl, obviously.

As for Tim Reuter, the former owner of the Tavern bar, he says being a Pats fan has always been tough. It started when he was younger and there was no NFL team in Indianapolis. He’s since passed on the tradition to his son, who is the president of the local Patriots fan club. This weekend they will host as many fans as they can fit in the bar and cheer on the Pats.

Just to give you an idea of how many people watch the Big Game, according to Nielsen, 111.3 million people tuned in to watch Super Bowl LI.