Extra touches to make your Valentine’s Day flowers special

Sweet floral arrangements… with a twist! Check out these creative designs with a unique use of foliage, all courtesy of the crew at JP Parker Flowers.
BE MINE FOREVER
Greens designed on the vase
Two Lips
XOXO
Heart pave’ with red carnations. Greens curved thru. This is a great companion piece with Chocolates or a cuddly bear
INFATUATION and SWEET SEDUCTION
Nontraditional colors orange, green and burgundy. Pussy willow representing arrows and the heart shape foliage. Use of wire in a heart shape for Sweet Seduction.
To learn more, visit www.jpparker.co.