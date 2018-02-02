Extra touches to make your Valentine’s Day flowers special

Sweet floral arrangements… with a twist! Check out these creative designs with a unique use of foliage, all courtesy of the crew at JP Parker Flowers.

BE MINE FOREVER

Greens designed on the vase

Two Lips

XOXO

Heart pave’ with red carnations. Greens curved thru. This is a great companion piece with Chocolates or a cuddly bear

INFATUATION and SWEET SEDUCTION

Nontraditional colors orange, green and burgundy. Pussy willow representing arrows and the heart shape foliage. Use of wire in a heart shape for Sweet Seduction.

To learn more, visit www.jpparker.co.