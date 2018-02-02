Fire crews battle fire at apartments on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple fire and ambulance crews were dispatched to a fire on the south side at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. to the fire in the 5500 block of Rue Royale, which is in the Regency Park South Apartments. It’s just southeast of the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Epler Avenue.

The fire was under control by 3:30 p.m., authorities at the scene said.

Dozens of firefighters on scene at Regency Park Indy Apartments. It looks like the fire is under control now. Still waiting for official confirmation. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/4rDLlwXkc1 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) February 2, 2018

Epler Avenue appeared to a closed to traffic in the area, but no city officials have confirmed that information.

There was no immediate word on injuries or displaced residents. Indianapolis Fire Department has provided no immediate details about the fire.