Columbus first-grader had flu, strep throat before her death, coroner says

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County coroner has identified the first-grader who who tested positive for Influenza B and strep throat at the time of her death at Columbus Regional Hospital.

Family members found 7-year-old Savanna Jessie unresponsive at home early Thursday morning. Emergency responders took her to Columbus Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:39 a.m.

Jessie had been running a high fever but did not appear to suffer from sepsis from an infection, nor was there an indication of foul play, Bartholomew Coroner Clayton Nolting told our newsgathering partners at The Republic.

After an autopsy on Friday morning at Columbus Regional Hospital, Jessie’s cause of death remained pending the completion of toxicology tests. The coroner’s office asked to test body tissue samples and to see the girl’s medical records. Nolting said in a release Friday that a final ruling on cause of death could take up to three weeks.

Counselors were available on Friday at Columbus Signature Academy–Lincoln Elementary School, was taken to help her classmates with their grief.

Superintendent Jim Roberts with Bartholomew County Schools released a statement Friday afternoon acknowledging with great sadness the death of the first grader and addressing families’ concerns about the flu. Roberts said the school corporation had notified Dr. Roy Goode, the school corporation’s physician, the Bartholomew County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.

Although there is no reporting requirement about illness rates until the absence rate reaches 20 percent, Roberts said BCSC’s rate was hovering around 5 percent and it was imperative that the school corporation share information about the spread of germs.

The statement advised:

Parents or guardians concerned about a child’s overall health, flu-like symptoms or other risk factors should contact their child’s primary health care provider or the local health department for recommendations.

Those who are sick should stay home and contact their doctor for advice. Students and staff are encouraged to get the flu vaccine.

Everyday preventative actions such as covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, washing your hands or using hand sanitizer and to avoid spreading germs by touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

“As always, school attendance is critical to a child’s success,” the statement said. “We respect a parent’s determination regarding his or her child’s attendance. In making the decision to keep a child at home, as with any absence, parents are expected to contact the school and provide the specific reason to school officials.”

School officials met Thursday with staff members to inform them of the girl’s death, but students were not told at that time, said Larry Perkinson, the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation employee and student assistance coordinator.

Also Thursday, staff at the girl’s school called families with students in the girl’s class to inform them of her death, and a written notification was sent to all families who have children in the school, according to Perkinson.

Below is the obituary for Savanna G. Jessie:

Savanna G. Jessie, 7 years old of Columbus, died at 6:39a.m. Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Columbus Regional Hospital. She was a 1st grader at Columbus Signature Academy-Lincoln Elementary School. She loved to draw, color, her stuffed animals, school, and her cats and dogs. Arrangements are pending at this time at Barkes, Weaver and Glick Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Garland Brook Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Bartholomew County Humane Society. Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the Jessie Family at barkesweaverglick.com and a video tribute viewed. Savanna was born on September 27, 2010 in Indianapolis the daughter of Matthew T. Jessie and Tasha Wooten. Survivors include her father and step-mother, Matthew T. and Jordan Jessie of Columbus, her mother, Tasha Wooten; Sisters, Madison Jessie and Abriannah Jessie; Brothers, Jayden Jessie, Kaleb Jessie, Xander Wooten, Carson Turner, and Keegan Tempest; Grandparents, Larry & Debbie Jessie, Debbie Newsom, Melinda Wooten, David & Tressie Turner, and Beth Piercefield; Great Grandparents, Nettie Pearl Jessie and Charles and Barbara Turner; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Wooten; Great Grandmother, Betty Jewell; and Great Grandfathers, Billy Jessie and James Jewell.