Frigid Friday with the return of snow this weekend

A very cold start to the morning with temperatures starting in the lower teens and wind chills below zero. Sunshine throughout the day today with highs climbing into the mid 20s with wind chills in the middle teens. Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the mid teens with increasing cloud cover.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers north. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Saturday night snow showers become a little more wide spread and linger throughout the day on Sunday. Snow showers at any point during the day on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers will taper off after dinner with snow accumulations in the 1-3″ range. Higher totals north of Indy while most of the metro area should accumulate around 2″. Areas south will see less since the precipitation will mix in with some rain.

Monday we clear out with highs in the mid 20s. After a quiet start comes an active week with several chances of precipitation. Tuesday has the potential of producing some snow accumulation how much is still being fine tuned. Look for messy conditions come Tuesday throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs for the week will top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We could see a lingering flurry for Wednesday with an additional shot of some snow Thursday.