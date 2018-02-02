Defense attorney: Jury finds Purdue student not guilty of 2 rape counts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Purdue University student who was arrested in connection to a reported sexual assault on campus has been found not guilty, according to his attorney.

Donald Grant Ward was found not guilty on all charges after a three-day jury trial in Tippecanoe Superior Court 1, said attorney Kirk Freeman.

Ward, who was 19 when taken into custody Feb. 12, was a Purdue sophomore. Purdue police initially said the incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. Feb. 12. They said the offender was known to the victim.

“My client is happy to put this experience behind him and he appreciates the decision of the jury,” the attorney said. “Throughout this process, Mr. Ward has maintained his innocence.”

The jury deliberated three hours before clearing Ward of two criminal counts of rape, Freeman said.

Online court records had not been updated by Friday to show the outcome of the case.