Pastry Chef from Vida shares recipe for Chocolate Covered Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

Give your sweet tooth an early notice… we’re making Valentine’s Day goodies with Vida’s Pastry Chef Hattie!



In our kitchen today, she makes homemade Chocolate Covered Strawberry Ice Cream Cake and Flourless Chocolate Cake with Strawberry Compote! YUM!

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

Chocolate Ganache Glaze:

-1 cup heavy cream

-2 cups dark chocolate

-1 tablespoon corn syrup

(Flourless) Chocolate Cake

-1 cup water

-3/4 cup sugar

-9 tbspn butter

-18 oz dark chocolate

-6 eggs

Your Favorite Chocolate Ice cream (we recommend getting a half gallon to give you extra to snack on while you’re waiting for the cake to set)

Strawberry Compote

-Frozen or Fresh Strawberries (1 lb)

-1/2 cup sugar

-2 tbsp corn starch

This gluten free recipe will make 6 small cake molds that you can find in most neighborhood market stores.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CUNNINGHAM RESTAURANT GROUP