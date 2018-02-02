Piff the Magic Dragon entertains Indy this weekend

Without a doubt, Piff the Magic Dragon was the stand out star of season 10 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”. Think Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks, then throw in the World’s First Magic Performing Chihuahua™ – Mr Piffles.

With over 40 million YouTube hits to his name, Piff has performed to hundreds of thousands of fans all over the world in iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare’s Globe, the O2, London and Sydney Opera house. He was the opening act for Mumford & Sons on their 17 date UK tour and even graces the cover of their Grammy award winning album “Babel”.

In 2014 Piff left the UK to headline a show at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. After the success of his stint on America’s Got Talent, Piff was offered a solo show at the iconic Flamingo hotel where he now resides three nights a week. On his days off, Piff tours the USA and in the past six months has broken records at major comedy clubs, sold out Foxwoods & Borgata and sold over 100,000 tickets.

Piff is conquering TV too. He stole the show on ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ and became the breakout star of the 10th season of NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Howard Stern and Howie Mandel were huge fans and singled Piff out as one of the funniest and most unique acts in the history of the show. America agreed and voted him into the finals.

Every hero needs a sidekick and Piff the Magic Dragon is no exception. Step forward Mr Piffles, the World’s First Magic Performing Chihuahua™. Accompanying Piff on his many adventures Mr Piffles has been levitated, laminated, shackled in a strait jacket and shot out of a cannon all in the name of entertainment.

It was during the Edinburgh Fringe of 2009 that Piff realized something was missing from his act. What he needed was a gimmick. So he sallied forth to rescue a small white Chihuahua from the clutches of deepest darkest Dundee and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

These days Mr Piffles earns his kibble charming the damsels and negotiating contracts by the power of his cuteness. And although they may be a double act, it’s no secret who the star is.

Piff The Magic Dragon at Morty’s Comedy Joint

