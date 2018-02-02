Police arrest man in connection with woman’s shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested an Indianapolis man on Friday in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting death of a woman.

Fredrick Ford, 52, faces a preliminary charge of murder in the death of 49-year-old Catrina Russell.

Police say a charcoal-colored Lexus pulled into the parking lot of the New York Express convenience store, near New York and Rural streets around 3 p.m. on Sunday. That’s when a man in the passenger seat fired at least one shot at Russell, who was driving, then pushed the woman out of her car and drove off.

Russell was pronounced dead on scene by medics.

Officers found the Russell’s car a short time later parked on North Kealing Avenue, near 16th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Ford remained in the Marion County Jail on Friday afternoon.