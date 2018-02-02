Warmer air arrives Saturday, snow likely on Sunday

The see-saw battle of temps will be on full display this weekend.

THIS EVENING: Temps will stay fairly steady as cold air mass starts to depart. Temps will fall only into the upper teens, with wind chill values near 10.

RISING TEMPS OVERNIGHT: As warmer air starts to return, temps will climb after midnight into the low 20s by Daybreak.

MILD SATURDAY: Temps will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday, with a brisk SW wind. Snow, and even some rain / snow chances will hold off until around Midnight of after.

SUNDAY SNOW: We will see many hours of snowfall off and on Sunday, but temperatures are going to be key. Most of the day Sunday will see temps at or near 32°. This will cut down on the snowfall totals during those hours, in my opinion. After about 4pm, as colder air arrives, that will be the highest chance of more snow accumulation. Having said that, it looks to be a light snowfall total event. Most places will see 1″-3″ of snow, but I am leaning towards the low-end in most places. Southern Indiana looks to see 1″ or less.

8-DAY FORECAST…WINTER STORM TUESDAY / WEDNESDAY: The next storm system to keep a very close eye on will be Tuesday into Wednesday. This system could bring heavy snow, ice, or even some rain depending on track. Way to early to say who will get what, but keep checking in to the blob over the weekend, for updates and by Monday, should have a pretty good grasp of what may take place. Another clipper looks to arrive late next week.