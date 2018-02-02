Woman sent to hospital, 4 townhomes damaged in west side fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews from the Wayne Township Fire Department battled an apartment fire on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the 5800 block of Magdalene Drive at the West Lake Arms Apartments just before 10:30 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire showing.

Three townhouse units sustained smoke damage, while one unit sustained severe fire and smoke damage, according to Wayne Township Fire Department.

A woman was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, the department said.

The cause of the fire had not been determined on Friday night.