Here are some plant-based snacks for your Big Game party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Along with the classic guacamole and salsa, nachos, wings and pizza, you can drop a few plant-based snack options onto your Super Bowl buffet.
Mexican Grilled Cheese with “cheddar”, spinach and smoky chipotle-lime dip
What you need:
2 tbsp. olive or avocado oil-heart health
8 or more 8-inch whole-wheat wraps (do your best to avoid white flour)
12 ounces sliced low-fat cheddar cheese-(substitute non-dairy GRATED Daiya Cheddar cheese)
Fresh baby spinach leaves
Ground flax seed-FIBER, omega-3 EFA
1 tsp. or more smoke chipotle powder
Chipotle dip
- Preheat a large skillet on medium heat. Then oil one side of a wrap.
- Place the oil-side down onto the skillet; then top with grated cheese, a sprinkle of flax seed, chipotle powder, and a handful of spinach leaves.
- Fold it over to make half-moon shape.
- Grill slowly until lightly brown and then flip over. Continue until both sides are golden and the cheese is melted. Do the same with the remaining wraps and cheese.
- Allow sandwiches to slightly cool.
- Cut into triangles, dip and enjoy.
For the dip:
1/2 cup mayonnaise (Hain Brand Grapeseed oil is what we use-Omega-6 EFA’s)
½ cup plain Greek yogurt 2 chipotle peppers in adobo, minced (with sauce)
1 tbsp. grated lime zest
1 tbsp. fresh lime juice
Himalayan salt to taste
- Mix together in bowl and let set for several hours for flavors to bloom