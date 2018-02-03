Here are some plant-based snacks for your Big Game party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Along with the classic guacamole and salsa, nachos, wings and pizza, you can drop a few plant-based snack options onto your Super Bowl buffet.

Mexican Grilled Cheese with “cheddar”, spinach and smoky chipotle-lime dip

What you need:

2 tbsp. olive or avocado oil-heart health

8 or more 8-inch whole-wheat wraps (do your best to avoid white flour)

12 ounces sliced low-fat cheddar cheese-(substitute non-dairy GRATED Daiya Cheddar cheese)

Fresh baby spinach leaves

Ground flax seed-FIBER, omega-3 EFA

1 tsp. or more smoke chipotle powder

Chipotle dip

Preheat a large skillet on medium heat. Then oil one side of a wrap.

Place the oil-side down onto the skillet; then top with grated cheese, a sprinkle of flax seed, chipotle powder, and a handful of spinach leaves.

Fold it over to make half-moon shape.

Grill slowly until lightly brown and then flip over. Continue until both sides are golden and the cheese is melted. Do the same with the remaining wraps and cheese.

Allow sandwiches to slightly cool.

Cut into triangles, dip and enjoy.

For the dip:

1/2 cup mayonnaise (Hain Brand Grapeseed oil is what we use-Omega-6 EFA’s)

½ cup plain Greek yogurt 2 chipotle peppers in adobo, minced (with sauce)

1 tbsp. grated lime zest

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

Himalayan salt to taste

Mix together in bowl and let set for several hours for flavors to bloom