Here are some plant-based snacks for your Big Game party

Staff Reports Published:
(WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Along with the classic guacamole and salsa, nachos, wings and pizza, you can drop a few plant-based snack options onto your Super Bowl buffet.

Mexican Grilled Cheese with “cheddar”, spinach and smoky chipotle-lime dip

What you need:

2 tbsp. olive or avocado oil-heart health

8 or more 8-inch whole-wheat wraps (do your best to avoid white flour)

12 ounces sliced low-fat cheddar cheese-(substitute non-dairy GRATED Daiya Cheddar cheese)

Fresh baby spinach leaves

Ground flax seed-FIBER, omega-3 EFA

1 tsp. or more smoke chipotle powder

Chipotle dip

  • Preheat a large skillet on medium heat. Then oil one side of a wrap.
  • Place the oil-side down onto the skillet; then top with grated cheese, a sprinkle of flax seed, chipotle powder, and a handful of spinach leaves.
  • Fold it over to make half-moon shape.
  • Grill slowly until lightly brown and then flip over. Continue until both sides are golden and the cheese is melted. Do the same with the remaining wraps and cheese.
  • Allow sandwiches to slightly cool.
  • Cut into triangles, dip and enjoy.

For the dip:

1/2 cup mayonnaise (Hain Brand Grapeseed oil is what we use-Omega-6 EFA’s)

½ cup plain Greek yogurt 2 chipotle peppers in adobo, minced (with sauce)

1 tbsp. grated lime zest

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

Himalayan salt to taste

  • Mix together in bowl and let set for several hours for flavors to bloom