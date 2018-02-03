Police investigate person shot at Beech Grove bowling alley

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Beech Grove.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Beech Grove Bowl on North 2nd Avenue and Albany Street.

Police were first called to the bowling alley in connection with a disturbance that turned into a shooting in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a person shot in the leg, according to Lt. Matt Smith with Beech Grove Police Department.

That person was taken to IU Health Methodist in good condition.

“We had lots of children bowling, families in there bowling, it’s a 24-hour bowling alley, and there were rounds that went into the building from outside,” Smith said.

Another person was injured by broken glass, Smith said.

Police say they’ve identified a suspect but have not made an arrest or filed charges.

According to a witness, a person was shooting firearms in the parking lot toward the building.