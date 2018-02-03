Quiet Saturday, snow returns Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A half and half weekend on tap, as more snow accumulation is slated to work into central Indiana before we head back to work and school this week.

Today:

Some flurries are flying around early this morning – mainly for our far northern counties. Expect those to taper off by mid morning. We’ll be left with a mostly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures should warm quite nicely compared to Friday, with highs surging to near 40° later today.

Tonight:

Our snow system won’t be here until overnight – but ahead of it clouds will increase, and temperatures will hold relatively steady – in the mid 30s for much of the evening.

Sunday Snow:

A cold front is poised to move into the state, Sunday. We expect a couple of rounds of snow with separate waves moving through. The first batch of snow arrives around Midnight, tonight, and continues through much of the early to mid-overnight. Second wave will come through late morning/early afternoon. Scattered lake effect snow showers/flurries are expected for the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

All together, snow accumulations shouldn’t be too much, but certainly enough to make travel difficult at times. A general 1-2″ for areas north of I-70, with some areas closer to 3″ in our far northern counties. South of I-70, an inch or less can be expected.

It’s also worthy to note a significant shot of arctic air will slam into central Indiana following the second wave of snow Sunday afternoon. Should hit highs in the mid 30s by lunchtime, but quickly fall off through the afternoon.

Busy 8 Day Forecast:

A brief break on Monday, although still cold, before our next system of interest moves in Tuesday and Wednesday. Still a little too early for specifics on this system, as we may be riding a fine line of rain/snow across central Indiana. That said, it does appear that snow accumulation is likely Tuesday into Wednesday, with higher potential and amounts for the northern third of the state. Below is a snapshot of both the American GFS model, as well as the European model for our Tuesday/Wednesday system. Understand that this system has not even come on shore yet, so data coming in currently is not complete. So take any snow accumulation output you may see on social media with a grain of salt.

Temperatures will remain below average for the extended. Another system potentially to watch for will be at the end of the work week into early next weekend.