WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A record number of participants are expected at Saturday morning’s fourth annual Melt The Trail race in Westfield, city representatives said.

The Valentine’s-themed 5K and 10K are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Grand Park events center and offer opportunities to explore the city’s sprawling trails during the winter.

Melt The Trail will also feature face painting, costume contests and a card-making station.