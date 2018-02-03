Several rounds of snow headed to central Indiana over the next 8 days

After a brief break in the wintry weather action the past few weeks, several rounds of snow look to head our way over the next 8 days.

Light rain and drizzle are likely late tonight, which will change to a wintry mix of rain and snow through the early overnight and all snow before daybreak Sunday.

We’ll catch a brief break in the action between ~8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow before more light snow dives in Sunday afternoon.

All in all, most areas will see a dusting to 1” of snow with some areas set to see 2-3” of snow accumulation by late Sunday.

Skies will clear and temps will drop quickly by Monday morning. Bundle up as you head out the door and watch for refreezing of roadways!

We’ll see clouds increase late Monday ahead of our next weathermakers set to slide in early Tuesday with light snow accumulation likely and better chances for heavy snow and freezing rain by mid-week.

Temperatures will remain at or below average through most of the work week until a slight warm-up heads our way Friday, just ahead of another snow chance through the first half of next weekend.