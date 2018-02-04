20 displaced, cats missing after crews fight 2-alarm south side blaze

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twenty people were displaced after a second-alarm fire Sunday night on the city’s south side.

Crews from Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a building in the Stone Lake Apartments, just off East Hanna Avenue near South Keystone Avenue, around 6 p.m.

Two units from Beech Grove Fire Department and 13 IFD units were dispatched initially, but by the end, 20 more IFD units were sent out and around 76 firefighters worked to quell the blaze. It took just under an hour to get the fire under control.

All the occupants of the apartment building evacuated safely before crews arrived on scene, and IFD reported no injuries in connection with the fire.

Four apartments suffered heavy fire damage, while another four units experienced heavy smoke and water damage.

IFD Victims Assistance is working with Apartment management and the Red Cross to coordinate housing for those who were displaced.

A number of cats were unaccounted for on Sunday evening, according to IFD.