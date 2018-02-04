2 teens arrested, 18-year-old in critical condition after Avon shooting

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Two teens are in custody and third in the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Avon.

Police say Kelsi Glass, 19, and a 14-year-old whose name was not released were taken into custody about an hour after officers responded to a person shot run on Avon Village Drive at 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to Avon Deputy Police Chief Brian Nugent, the shooting happened in the street.

Police say 18-year-old Austin Sloan was shot in the chest. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he went through surgery late Saturday night and was in critical condition on Sunday.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspects. Their car was spotted about an hour later.

Glass posted bond, while the male juvenile was still in custody.

Detectives believe the shooting was drug-related.