Avon shooting victim in surgery; 2 suspects in custody

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A victim is in the hospital and two people in custody after a shooting in Avon.

Officers were called to Avon Village Drive around 10:20 p.m. reference a person shot.

According to Avon Deputy Police Chief Brian Nugent, the shooting happened in the street. A witness is cooperating with police, Nugent said.

When asked the condition of the person shot, Nugent said the victim was undergoing surgery.

Two suspects were in custody on Saturday night, and police said there was no further threat to the public.

It was unclear whether the suspects or the victim resided in the area where the shooting took place, or whether an altercation preceded the shooting.