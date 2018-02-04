Colts player, his ride-share driver killed by suspected drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Colts linebacker and the Avon man police believe was a ride-share driver died after a suspected drunk driver hit them on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

26-year-old Edwin Jackson — who first joined the Colts in May of 2015 — and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon had pulled to the side of I-70 near Holt Road because Jackson had become ill, Indiana State Police said in a release.

Police say 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales hit Jackson and Monroe just before 4 a.m. in a black Ford F-150.

One victim was thrown from crash onto the center lane of I-70. That victim was later struck by an ISP trooper who was responding to the crash.

Gonsales was taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene on foot. He was later transported to Marion County Jail.

It is believed that Gonsales was also driving without a license.

The crash closed all lanes for several hours for crew clean up and investigation.

The crash is the second double fatality crash of the morning, with the first happening on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Colts released the following statement on Sunday afternoon regarding Jackson’s death:

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own. Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018

Former and current Colts players, as well as Jackson’s college football program, reacted to Jackson’s death through social media on Sunday afternoon:

Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jackson’s family. Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest In Peace, Edwin. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 4, 2018

Just learned about the passing of one of my favorite teammates.. Always happy.. always uplifting.. always humble..he was a true shining light on this earth..Such an incredibly sad day for anybody who has ever been lucky enough to be around or befriend Edwin Jackson.. RIP Ed..damn pic.twitter.com/RxKoA8OQ9j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2018

Fly high 53!! Look over us brother .. — Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) February 4, 2018

R.I.P E. Jack…. 1Love — T.J. Green (@BossGreen256) February 4, 2018

Wow I Really Can’t Believe It🙏🏾🙏🏾#RIP53 — Marlon Mack (@Marlon_Mack25) February 4, 2018

We are saddened by this news. Please keep Edwin’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. https://t.co/5BPyLrxya0 — Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) February 4, 2018

Sgt. John Perrine with ISP tweeted about Monroe’s death with a reminder to drive sober:

It’s heartwarming to see the love Edwin Jackson is receiving Please don’t forget another man lost his life as well, Mr. Jeffrey Monroe of Avon was also killed by the alleged drunk driver Heavy heart today, we aren’t robots, these events affect us all#DriveSober — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 4, 2018