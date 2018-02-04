Dancing the night away at Easterseals’ Ability Prom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It may be February, but some were attending prom Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Easterseals Crossroads held their annual Ability Prom.

The event is put on each year for adults with disabilities.

More than two dozen people danced the night away.

Several local businesses teamed up to help make sure everyone had something fancy to wear and good food to eat.

“I think it’s liberating for them. They have a lot of independence here that they don’t get to have a lot of places. This is the only place a lot of them can come where they are completely unsupervised without their parents and they get to just have a good time and hang out with their peers and its fun,” said Katy Everhart, an occupational therapist with Easterseals Crossroads.

Easterseals holds events like this monthly.