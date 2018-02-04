Donnelly, Young visit Purdue Ag fish fry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people from across the state were at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday for the annual Purdue Ag Fish Fry.

The event brings people in the agriculture field together to network and learn about changes in the industry.

Sen. Joe Donnelly stopped by to talk to Hoosier farmers.

He says he takes what he learns from them back to Washington.

“And to be with Hoosier farmers, we’re putting a farm bill together coming up. And my wisdom comes from our farmers. They come up with the ideas that we try to put in the bill so this today is a listening session for me,” Donnelly said.