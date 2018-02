INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead following an I-70 crash on the city’s west side.

It happened around 5 a.m.at I-70 near Holt Road.

The crash closed all lanes for several hours for crew clean up and investigation.

Officials are investigating what caused the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is known.

The crash is the second double fatality crash of the morning, with the first happening on the city’s east side.