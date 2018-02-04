Light snow today, cold start to the work week

Light snow accumulation is possible this morning, with bitter cold temperatures returning as we head back to work and school Monday morning.

Today:

Cold front marching through the Midwest will squeeze out light snow across central Indiana for this morning. Storm Track 8 FutureCast consistent snow showers exiting the state around Midday, with just some scattered lake effect snow showers left over for the afternoon.

Accumulations will be light, generally less than 1″ for most across central Indiana. A few of our northern counties could get to 1″ or slightly higher with some of the scattered snow bands lingering around this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall quickly, as much colder air settles in behind the cold front. Highs hit the mid 30s by lunchtime, but quickly fall to the 20s by this afternoon.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy conditions, overnight. Temperatures fall to the upper single digits and lower teens. Wind chill values will likely hover around 0°.

Monday:

Relatively quiet day, albeit seasonably colder across central Indiana. Highs only hit the middle to upper 20s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday/Wednesday Snow?

Still many questions left to answer for a mid-week system that moves through the Ohio and Tennessee Valley. First wave will move in late Monday night into Tuesday morning – with light snow expected. As of now, not much in the way of accumulation with this fast moving system.

Second wave moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There’s been a decent amount of fluctuation in the track of the system, but as of now, it appears that Indiana might be on the outside looking in when it comes to significant snowfall accumulations. That said, nothing is set in stone as of Sunday morning, and snow accumulation is very much in play for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The big question remains just how much, which should start to become a little more clear as we head into the work week.

8 Day Forecast:

Over pattern for most of the work week is below average in terms of temps, but not drastically. We may see a brief boost with highs near 40° for Friday, before another system slides in to start off the next weekend.