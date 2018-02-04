Passenger train collides with freight train, kills two, injures 70

Cayce, S.C. (WCMH) – South Carolina Emergency Management Division Derrec Becker says two people are dead and more than 70 people are injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train early this morning.

Becker told reporters at a press conference this morning that their department responded to the incident around 2:30am.

According to CNN, the lead engine and some of the Amtrak passenger cars derailed as it was traveling between New York and Miami.

Eight crew members and 139 passengers were aboard the Amtrak train.