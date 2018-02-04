Person of interest in Delphi murders returns to Indiana on unrelated charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man that has been called a person of interest in the murders of two teenage girls in Delphi has returned to Indiana.

Daniel Nations, 32, was transported back to Indiana from Colorado after failing to report as a sex offender in September.

An arrest warrant was issued around the same time Indiana State Police investigators traveled to Colorado to interview Nations.

Police had arrested Nations, accusing him of threatening people with a hatchet while on a Monument, Colorado hiking trail. Indiana investigators were contacted while Nations was in custody for that case. He has not been named a suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German.

He is currently in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

It is not yet known when Nations’ first court date will be.