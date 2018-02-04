Satisfy your sweet tooth and celebrate the Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (Nexstar) — All around the Twin Cities in Minnesota there are signs of Super Bowl LII. Ice sculptures, banners and even some treats that can satisfy your sweet tooth.

In the Minneapolis suburb of Edina, you’ll find Sweet Retreat. It’s a local cake and cupcake bakery that has created a few different treats embracing the big game.

Owner Stephanie Kissner says, “We wanted something unique and as much as we wanted the Vikings we wanted it to be the Super Bowl so we went with the trophy and colors. The fun football and the field. Then as best as we could because our stadium is a unique shape we tried our best to replicate the shape. Something kind of fun that you could draw people in and see in the window.”

A few miles away at the Mall of America, Macarons by Maddie Lu is featuring crunchy macaron treats with the New England and Philadelphia logos as well as purple and blue colored macarons. They’re grabbing the eyes of passers-by.

“I think it’s awesome because it’s something they can relate to and all of the different colors in here catch people’s eye so it’s fun to watch people walk by, whisper and say things, then come in and try them. It’s a lot of fun,” says owner Maddie Carlos.

She says she expected to sell around 40,000 macarons this week at her location in the Mall of America with all of the people visiting.