Several rounds of wintry weather headed to Indiana this week

After a more soggy than wintry start to our Sunday, a potent cold front swept through this afternoon, behind which temperatures plummeted and snow finally began to stick.

Roads will likely be slick this evening, especially secondary and untreated roadways. If you’re going to be out and about, give the yellow trucks plenty of room to do their jobs!

Temperatures will continue to drop quickly through the overnight as skies clear into early Monday. We’ll drop into the upper single digits and low teens in most areas with wind chill values approaching 0°.

Outside of the cold start, most of our Monday looks great with just a few clouds set to slide in through the afternoon.

The lull in the wintry weather will not last long as another storm system slides in late Monday and early Tuesday.

Snow totals from this system will be heavier the farther north you go, with more of a dusting in southern Indiana.

Another wintry mess will dive in Tuesday night and Wednesday, with a chance for freezing rain in southern Indiana and more snow accumulation, potentially heavy in some spots.

We’ll clear out into Thursday and stay dry in most of central Indiana through the end of the work week before a third round of wintry weather slides in by the first half of next weekend.

Temperatures through most of the full forecast will be below average, but we do anticipate temperatures to warm up a bit by Monday of next week, Feb. 12.