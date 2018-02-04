Steamin’ up with hot room yoga

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

The week, Wolfsie dropped by The Hot Room at its downtown location. The Hot Room is a studio that practices yoga and meditation techniques in 105 degree heat.

The heat helps in a variety of ways, from promoting flexibility to assisting in weight loss.

Wolfsie even got a chance to do some yoga himself — even if he was clad in a sweater.

The studio also has a location on the northside on 96th Street.

For more information and class schedules, click here.